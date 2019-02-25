OGDEN — Coming into the 6A state tournament as the prohibitive title favorite, the Pleasant Grove Vikings could have easily overlooked their first-round opponent — the Weber Warriors.

In many years they would have done just that, but not this season, not with their hopes set squarely on ending the school’s 57-year title drought.

Led by seniors Kawika Akina and Matt Van Komen, the veteran Vikings made short work of the Warriors, and left the Dee Events Center — on the campus of Weber State University — with a convincing 80-57 first-round victory Monday afternoon.

“The first round of the state tournament is always a grind,” Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said. “I don’t know if it is a relief, but I have had too many bad first rounds over the years, so it was nice to see them come out relaxed.

“They were what we thought they were. This group has played a lot of playoff games over the years. This team is seasoned, veteran, and senior-laden so I probably shouldn’t have expected a different result, but it is always good to see it go well.”

Akina and Van Komen each scored 16 points to lead the Vikings — Van Komen, a commit to the University of Utah, added 10 rebounds — while Kael Mikkelsen and Tyler Fairbanks added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Weber was led by senior guard Hudson Schenck, who finished with a game-high 22 points.

Pleasant Grove started the game well, much to McAllister’s delight, and opened a 7-0 advantage over Weber.

Van Komen was an integral part of that stretch, with an early put-back dunk alleviating any injury concerns.

“Matt was solid today,” McAllister said. “His ankle feels good. He has had several twisted ankles that have bothered him this year, but he felt good. I thought he was poised, and made some big shots. He was pushed a lot, but I mean, what else are they going to do to him?”

Weber kept it close in the opening period, on the back of a strong performance by Max Tripplet, who finished with 14 total points, but in the second quarter the Vikings established complete control.

After leading just 18-11 after one quarter, Pleasant Grove opened up a lead of as many as 24 points in the second quarter.

The Vikings defense was largely responsible for the surge as Weber scored just nine points in the second period.

“It was nice to see them come out and have a good start, a really good first half,” McAllister said. “We did do a better job finishing quarters. Those end of quarters, especially when you have possession to start the next quarter, you want to be as productive as you can. Those are freebies when you get back to back possessions.”

The second half was largely a draw — Pleasant Grove outscored Weber by just one point — as the Vikings utilized the full breadth of their bench in the hopes of getting some of their younger players postseason experience.

“We went down the bench, got some guys in early, and that was kind of a lesson for them,” McAllister said.

With the win, Pleasant Grove advances to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season.

The Vikings will battle the Herriman Mustangs in the quarterfinals.

“Herriman played really well today and they are going to be a handful,” McAllister said. “It will be a great game. They are a solid 6A-type school. They have so many numbers and so many big, strong and athletic kids. That is a school you have to gameplan for and play well against.”