SALT LAKE CITY — The Supreme Court answered a question Monday that hasn't been resolved before in the court's 230-year history: if a judge dies after voting on a case, but before the decision is announced, does that judge's vote count?

The answer is no, the high court decided.

"Federal judges are appointed for life, not for eternity," the Supreme Court said in an unsigned opinion with no noted dissents.

The question came up in a major equal pay case in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in San Francisco, The Hill reported. On April 9, 2018, the 9th Circuit issued an opinion on the case that was written by Judge Stephen Reinhardt and spoke for a 6-5 majority.

The opinion upheld an Equal Pay Act claim brought by Aileen Rizo, a California teacher. She sued the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, alleging she was paid less than her male colleagues because her starting salary was based on the compensation she received in a previous job.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday to overturn the decision because Reinhardt died 11 days before the ruling was announced.

Reinhardt was a liberal leader of the 9th Circuit who "voiced a certain pride in being reversed often by the more conservative Supreme Court," according to The Los Angeles Times.

Reinhardt wrote an opinion for the full appeals court before his death.

The school district claimed that prior salary is a “factor other than sex” that allows wage disparities under the Equal Pay Act.

But in the majority ruling, Reinhardt wrote that the intention of the Equal Pay Act was to eliminate wage discrimination against women, and that it would be "inconceivable" for the 1963 law to allow "disparities that Congress declared are not only related to sex but caused by sex."

Reinhardt went on to state that prior salary is not job-related and perpetuates the very gender-based assumptions about the value of work that the Equal Pay Act was intended to prevent.

“Unfortunately, over 50 years after the passage of the Equal Pay Act, the wage gap between men and women is not some inert historical relic of bygone assumptions and sex-based oppression,” he wrote.

“Although it may have improved since the passage of the Equal Pay Act, the gap persists today: women continue to receive lower earnings than men ‘across industries, occupations, and education levels.'”

According to a footnote at the beginning of the appeals court decision, Reinhart "fully participated in this case and authored this opinion" and judges completed voting before Reinhardt died.

But the Supreme Court said Monday it's "generally understood that a judge may change his or her position up to the very moment when a decision is released."

However, in order for a vote to count, a judge must actively be serving on the court when the ruling is released. Otherwise, this practice would "allow a deceased judge to exercise the judicial power of the United States after his death."

This isn't the first time this question has come up. In February 2016, Justice Antonin Scalia died, leaving behind a number of cases in which he had cast his vote but in which the opinion was still pending at the time of his death. In some of those cases, the Supreme Court said it was split 4-4 and therefore unable to issue a ruling.

Monday's ruling makes clear the votes of deceased judges cannot be used to decide cases, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reinhardt was one of the longest-serving federal judges when he died at age 87, according to Fox News. He was appointed to the federal bench in 1980 by President Jimmy Carter.

The case was sent back to the 9th Circuit for reconsideration.