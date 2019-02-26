IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY

Temperatures in Logan fell to 3 degrees last week, but Utah State basketball coach Craig Smith was undeterred.

Born in Stephen, Minnesota, (Feb. 9 temperature minus 27), he attended college in Grand Forks, North Dakota (minus 28) and coached in Mayville, North Dakota (minus 28), Minot, North Dakota (minus 21), Fargo, North Dakota (minus 22) and Vermillion, South Dakota (minus 18 in January).

“Living in Logan, winters here are a breeze compared to South Dakota and North Dakota,” Smith said. “It’s a walk in the park. It feels like Hawaii compared to what we’re used to.”

Then there’s the fact his road trips now include Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego and Fresno.

“I told my staff, ‘You’d be shocked at how fast winter goes.' ... It’s amazing how quick the weeks go by when you’re in warmer weather.”

With a 22-6 record, they’d be flying by even if he were in Yakutsk.

Silas Walker Salt Lake Stallions fans cheer during the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Hotshots at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

COLDER, PLEASE

Despite 32-degree temperatures for the Salt Lake Stallions' home opener, both coaches mentioned the agreeable conditions at Rice-Eccles.

Arizona’s Rick Neuheisel called the day “gorgeous” and Stallions coach Dennis Erickson chimed in by calling it “a beautiful day.”

“I hope it’s cold next week in Orlando. ... I hope it snows,” Erickson said.

Sorry, Coach, but temps in the MCO this week will be in the 80s.

Weather.

You can never really count on it to do you a solid.

MANNY MONEY

The AAF got off to a respectable start, not counting the report that said the league nearly missed payroll. But one team owner coughed up $250 million to save the day.

That’s a lot of money, but it’s still $50 million less than Manny Machado’s contract.

Can you say, “Baseball rules”?

Gerry Broome Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following a injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SOMEBODY’S FAULT

When Duke star Zion Williamson blew out his Paul George signature Nikes and sprained his knee during a game, the inevitable happened: Twitter trolls blamed George.

At this point, maybe it’s best to go ahead and blame the whole Anthony Davis trade debacle on Curt Flood.

CUPCAKE UNIVERSITY

Dwight Perry, Seattle Times, on the Department of Homeland Security establishing a fake university in Michigan to snare undocumented immigrant students: “And the ruse looked so authentic, insiders say, that the school now appears on four SEC non-conference football schedules next fall.”

SKIMMING THE CREAM

The NBA is considering lowering the draft-eligible age from 19 to 18.

Wouldn’t it be easier to just move Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina to the NBA?