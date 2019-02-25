SALT LAKE CITY — The official YouTube account for “The Office” just celebrated earning 1 million subscribers with a clever video of a scene from the show.

The video, which you can watch below, shows a clip from the season 4 episode "Local Ad" in which Michael Scott (Steve Carell) talks to the office workers with a television screen behind him. In this video, the screen includes the YouTube account subscriber number climbing upward.

Once it hits 1 million, members of the workplace cheer in celebration. In the actual episode, the cast cheers once the DVD logo bounces around the screen and finally nestles in the corner.

Watch the clip below.

Flashback: Back in March 2018, “The Office” YouTube account remixed some clips of the show to make a fake trailer for a spoof of “Making a Murderer” centered around the Scranton Strangler, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

The trailer showed human resources representative Toby Flenderson admitting his guilt over sentencing the stranger to jail, which he did in the show. The trailer hints at a long-running fan theory that Flenderson was the Scranton Strangler.