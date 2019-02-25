ST. GEORGE — No. 13 Dixie State softball played to a split of its two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference openers on Sunday at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (7-2, 1-1 RMAC) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Adams State in the opener, but dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to Colorado Christian in eight innings in the nightcap.

Adams State took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. The Grizzlies loaded the bases with three consecutive singles, before drawing a bases-loaded walk. ASU pushed the lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of a pair of DSU errors.

Dixie State cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth when Malory Eldredge scored from second on a Mikaela Thomson RBI-single.

The Trailblazers rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs on two hits and one ASU error to complete the comeback. Jessica Gonzalez opened the frame with a leadoff double. After entering as a pinch runner for Gonzalez, Kirsten Quigley scored from second on an ASU throwing error. Dani Bartholf then belted a 2-RBI double to left center in the ensuing at-bat to push the score to the final tally of 4-2.

Bartholf led the Trailblazers at the plate with two hits and 2 RBI, while Carissa Burgess improved to 5-0 in the pitcher’s circle with three strikeouts in 3.2 scoreless innings.

Colorado Christian struck first in the top of the first inning, scoring from second after a DSU throwing error to build a 1-0 lead.

Dixie State tied the game at 1-1 with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fourth when Gonzalez blasted a leadoff home run to left center.

The Cougars opened a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, turning a two-out DSU error into three runs and a seemingly insurmountable advantage.

The Trailblazers had other plans and rallied to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh. DSU mounted the comeback with two outs, loading the bases with a walk, a single and a CCU fielding error.

Eldredge pushed the first run across with an infield single to cut the lead to 4-2. Gonzalez then tied the game with a 2-RBI single to left field. Dixie State seemed to have the game won on the ensuing at-bat when Kori Gahn laced a deep fly to left field. However, the CCU left fielder made an over-the-shoulder catch on the run to end the inning.

Colorado Christian made good on its second chance with a leadoff home run in the top of the eighth. CCU would add two more runs to take a 7-4 lead.

For the second time in the contest, Dixie State appeared to be out of the game. And for the second time the Trailblazers rallied, scoring two runs on a Kasey Crawford single to center field to cut the lead to 7-6. With a runner on second, DSU appeared to be in position to tie the game once again. However, the second rally fell short, as a groundout to first base ended the game.

Gonzalez led the charge at the plate with two hits and 3 RBI, while Cambrie Hazel (2-1) tossed a two-hit gem with 12 strikeouts in her first loss of the season.

Dixie State will wrap up the RMAC pod series on Monday with a second round of games against Colorado Christian (11 a.m.) and Adams State (3 p.m.) at Karl Brooks Field.