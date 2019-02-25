SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released a new trailer for “The Lion King” Sunday night during the Oscars, and it showed some new footage we've never seen before.

The new TV spot includes footage from the first trailer — you can read about that here — but it also offered a glimpse at some more animals within the animal kingdom and the Pride Lands.

Most adorably, the trailer included a shot of the young Simba sneezing in the hands of Rafiki (John Kani) during his birth announcement ceremony.

The trailer incorporates the song “Circle of Life,” which is the opening song from the 1994 animated film.

Watch the video below.

Flashback: As we reported last week, Disney Studios chairman Alan Horntold The Hollywood Reporter that he has seen four different cuts of the film and that it will be a tear-jerker for fans.

"Bring a handkerchief," Horn said. "It's so emotional."