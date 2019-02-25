KEARNS — Two vehicles parked near the same house suffered heavy damage Monday morning from suspected arson, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Neighbors heard a "pop" coming from 5016 W. Longmore Drive (6175 South) and saw two cars on fire, one parked in the driveway and another about 10 to 15 yards away parked on the street in front of the house, according to Unified Fire. Some neighbors believed the fires were started by Molotov cocktails, the agency reported.

The fire from the car parked in the driveway spread to the exterior of the garage, causing some damage. The flames were put out before the fire reached the interior of the house and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined accelerants were used to start both fires and that arson was the cause, firefighters stated.

No suspects had been named as of Monday afternoon. It was not known if the home was specifically targeted or the car fires were the result of random vandalism. Unified police said they had not been called to that address for several years.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 801-743-7000.