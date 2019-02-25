SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” released two photos in the last two days as teasers for its upcoming season.

The free battle royale video game adds a new season of rewards, challenges, items and dance moves about every 90 to 100 days. The seasons take on particular themes and allow gamers to unlock specific rewards tied to those themes. For example, “Fortnite” centered its seventh season around the holidays and Christmas, which included a Santa-like character named Sgt. Winter.

The two teasers for season 8 hint at a tropical and pirate theme.

Here’s the first photo, which appears to include a hook hand that we often see on pirates. The photo includes a poem, which reads:

“'X' Marks The Spot/Treasure abound/Loot that has been lost/Can always be found. 4 days to Season 8.”

'X' Marks The Spot

Treasure abound

Loot that has been lost

Can always be found.

4 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/1U8n7x4pQQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2019

The second photo shows the outline of a snake. It includes the following poem:

“Sssomething shimmers/Within the cave.../But beware of those/Who arrive on waves. 3 days to Season 8.”

Sssomething shimmers

Within the cave...

But beware of those

Who arrive on waves.

3 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/Gn7ttmR39m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 25, 2019

Bananas: Last week, someone on Redditasked an Epic Games developer to describe the upcoming season in the word. The developer replied, “Bananas.”

Prisoner: In the last few weeks of season 7, “Fortnite” has included challenges for the Prisoner character skin, which players could unlock by completing 60 challenges in the game. As Forbes reported, there are multiple tasks people can complete to unlock even more aspects of the Prisoner character.

The Prisoner was an in-game character held hostage by the Ice King, who ruled over the “Fortnite” land through season seven, according to Forbes. Gamers have guessed that the Prisoner, who has veins of fire, will melt the snow-filled portion of the map for season eight.

Earthquakes: Lastly, “Fortnite” gamers have seen the island shaken by earthquakes (kind of like Utah), according to The Verge. There are now large cracks in the ground near the Lazy Links location. The earthquakes happen pretty often. Watch the countdown clock to see when the next one will strike.

Free: Gamers can unlock the season 8 battle pass — which will give them access to new rewards — for free by completing 13 of the game’s overtime challenges. Read more about that here at the Deseret News.