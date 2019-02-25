OGDEN — A minute and a half.

That was all the time it took in Monday mornings 6A first round contest between the Herriman Mustangs and the Granger Lancers — played at the Dee Events Center on the campus of Weber State University — for one thing to be made abundantly clear — the Lancers had absolutely no answer for the size of the Mustangs.

The first basket of the day? A two-handed flush by 6’8” senior forward Blake Freeland.

The second? A Freeland layup.

All told, five of Herriman’s seven first quarter baskets came in the paint, courtesy of either Freeland, 6-foot-6 junior forward Kase Peterson or 6-2 senior guard Jael Vaughn.

That trend would only continue into the second quarter, and the third and finally the fourth as Herriman went on to handily defeat Granger 77-58.

Freeland led the way in the victory, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Peterson added 15.

Vaughn and and LeGrand Burgess added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs, while Granger was led by Roulervee Vann with a game-high 36 points.

“Blake is a load in there,” Herriman head coach Scott Briggs said. “Kase goes a good job pounding too. When we are shooting well from the outside, it is a tough inside and out combo.”

The win secured Herriman a berth in 6A quarterfinals, the programs first since the 2012-13 season when the Mustangs defeated Highland in the first round.

“It is kind of hard for me to say (as a first year coach), but I know they have had some challenges in the past,” said Briggs. “We don’t think that all of a sudden we have come in and pulled off miracles. It is a big thing for us, though. I know our kids had talked to some of their families and some of them were talking about different plans or trips they had scheduled for the middle of this week. Their kids — our players — were saying ‘You know we are going to be playing more than one game this year?’

“It threw them all off a little bit. The tradition is not there and that is what we are trying to establish.”

As impressive as the Mustangs start to the contest was, it was in the second quarter that the team did the majority of its damage.

Herriman outscored Granger 26-11 in the period, much if it with Freeland on the bench in foul trouble.

Peterson, Bodi Nageli and Vaughn, among others, picked up the proverbial slack which enabled the Mustangs to build a lead of as many as 28 points, before entering the halftime break with a 44-18 advantage.

At that point the game was all but over, but even still the third quarter belonged to the Lancers, particularly Vann.

The senior guard was nearly unstoppable in the the third period — at one point he scored 10 consecutive points — to say nothing of multiple assists dished out, not to mention steals and deflections.

His play brought Granger within 24 points of Herriman by the end of the period, a period Granger won 22-20, but the day belonged to the Mustangs.

The Mustangs closed out the game in the fourth quarter in matter-of-fact fashion, leaning on their defense, the 4th ranked scoring defense (54.4 points per game) in the classification.

“This is a great group of kids and they have worked hard,” said Briggs. “You have to give them credit, especially with our older kids. They have done everything we have asked and I think that showed today.”