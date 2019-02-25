SALT LAKE CITY — A man who told police he had been partying was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in the hallway of a downtown Salt Lake hotel with a stolen handgun in his waistband.

Jeffrey Eugene Beasley, 35, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of drug possession and intoxication.

Sunday about 6:30 a.m., security at the Radisson Hotel, 215 W. South Temple, found Beasley passed out and lying face down in the hallway on the ninth floor, according to a jail booking report. Security guards noticed a handgun was tucked in the back of Beasley's pants so they called Salt Lake City police.

Officers learned the gun was reported stolen out of Murray, the report states. Beasley was also found to have heroin and 15 Clonazepam pills, according to the report.

"Beasley was in a partially conscious state and at times he could not tell me where he was. He indicated that he had been partying the evening prior," the officer noted in his report.

It was not immediately known if Beasley was a registered guest at the hotel.

In 2013, he was sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison for a conviction of felony drug possession, according to court records.

Court records show Beasley has a lengthy history of drug-related arrests and convictions.