The 6A boys basketball tournament concludes Saturday at Weber State's Dee Events Center.
Capsules and predictions for all 16 6A boys playoff teamsComment on this story
Video: Predicting the 6A boys basketball bracket
6A boys basketball preview: Pleasant Grove the favorite, although upsets are certain to occur
Monday's first round
Granger (12-9) vs. Herriman (15-8), 9:30 a.m.
Weber (12-9) vs. Pleasant Grove (21-2), 11:10 a.m.
Lone Peak (12-10) vs. Fremont (17-5), 12:50 p.m.
Riverton (13-10) vs. Cyprus (11-12), 2:30 p.m.
Westlake (16-6) vs. Davis (16-7), 4:10 p.m.
West Jordan (8-15) vs. Kearns (18-5), 5:50 p.m.
Hillcrest (7-14) vs. Copper Hills (16-6), 7:30 p.m.
Layton (11-10) vs. American Fork (20-3), 9:10 p.m.