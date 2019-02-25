FILE: Copper Hills gets ready for the start the 6A state semifinals on Friday, March 2, 2018.

The 6A boys basketball tournament concludes Saturday at Weber State's Dee Events Center.

Monday's first round


Granger (12-9) vs. Herriman (15-8), 9:30 a.m.

Weber (12-9) vs. Pleasant Grove (21-2), 11:10 a.m.

Lone Peak (12-10) vs. Fremont (17-5), 12:50 p.m.

Riverton (13-10) vs. Cyprus (11-12), 2:30 p.m.

Westlake (16-6) vs. Davis (16-7), 4:10 p.m.

West Jordan (8-15) vs. Kearns (18-5), 5:50 p.m.

Hillcrest (7-14) vs. Copper Hills (16-6), 7:30 p.m.

Layton (11-10) vs. American Fork (20-3), 9:10 p.m.

