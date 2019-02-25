SALT LAKE CITY — Nick Emery, no stranger to being mocked for something he did on the basketball court, couldn’t have handled himself any better in the aftermath of an embarrassing situation that happened over the weekend.
During the Cougars’ blowout loss at Gonzaga, the BYU guard lost his balance as Zags’ guard Geno Crandall made some nifty zig-zagging moves en route to the hoop. It didn’t help that Emery stepped on a teammate’s foot.
It might not have mattered on this possession.
“How do you put your defensive player on skates?” the announcer facetiously asked. “Crandall shows you how in the half court.”
SportsCenter tweeted the play out as a no-brainer #SCtop10 nominee.
Though he was roasted online as the play went viral, Emery was a good sport about it. He liked a tweet that joked about how he has to retire now and even posted a self-deprecating tweet.
“If anyone is wondering, my ankles are okay (laughing emojis),” Emery wrote. “You win some, you lose some. (Shrug emoji.)”
Former sports writer Andy Glockner had a couple of the funnier comments about the crossovers.
“That second crossover sent that BYU kid on his mission,” Glockner joked.
He then followed up with this tweet:
“Actually, I just realized that was 17th-year junior Nick Emery,” Glockner wrote. “It’s possible his hip just gave out looooooooool.”
At least one young fan remained a loyal Emery fan.
“You’re a good sport. You probably don’t remember this,” Ramon Farias wrote on Twitter. “But during your warm up last night my lil boy was yelling your name to say ‘Hi.’ You made his night when you said hi. Thank you for doing that. #rolemodel”
FAN OF UTAH
A Utah Jazz fan tweeted to former fan favorite DeMarre Carroll that he loves the Junkyard Dog and wishes he was still in Utah.
Carroll took the opportunity to return the love.
HOME RUN CYCLE
Here’s something you don’t see often — if ever. Arkansas softball slugger Danielle Gibson went yard four different times in the first four innings of the Razorbacks’ game Saturday, smacking a solo shot, a two-run dinger, a three-run blast and a grand slam.
AND FINALLY ...1 comment on this story
Herriman’s Sam Gordon was among the female athletes featured in a Nike ad that aired Sunday. NBA stars like LeBron James and Rudy Gobert tweeted out the commercial, and it was shown during the Academy Awards show.
The message is one of hope for girls who might be otherwise convinced to not chase their dreams because others think it’s too crazy.
Gordon, who’s helped pioneer girls football, retweeted James’ tweet and wrote, “It’s only crazy until you do it. Think girls football is crazy? Think again.”