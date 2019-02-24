SAN FRANCISCO — The Dixie State men’s golf team stands tied for eighth place after the opening round of play at the 2019 Academy of Art Bay Area Invitational played on Sunday at the TPC Harding Park Golf Club.

The Trailblazers finished their opening loop with a combined 11-over par 299, 19 shots back of clubhouse leader Concordia (Oregon), which blistered the course for an 8-under 280. DSU joins British Columbia (299, +11) in eighth place as eight teams in the top 10 on the leaderboard are separated by just seven shots after day one.

Nicklaus Britt was one of nine players in the 75-player field to post a red number on Sunday as the senior fired a 1-under 71 to stand in a five-way tie for fifth, while sophomore Brock Nielson rolled in three birdies as part of a 1-over 73 to finish the day tied with nine others for 17th place.

Freshman Cobe Reck penciled in a team-high four birdies on his scorecard en route to a 3-over 75 to join a group of eight golfers tied for 35th, followed by freshmen Noah Schone and Grant Wilson who are both tied for 69th after matching 8-over 80s.

Dixie State will look to make a charge up the leaderboard in Monday’s second round, which begins at 8 a.m. MST.