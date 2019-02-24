Chris Pizzello, Invision
Peter Farrelly, center, and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
SALT LAKE CITY — The 91st Academy Awards show aired on Sunday night, and there were plenty of moments that had Twitter sounding off.
“Green Book” took home the award for best picture. Rami Malek took home best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Olivia Colman won best actress for her role in “The Favourite," according to CNN.
Twitter had a slew of reactions to what happened on Sunday night. Here’s a quick roundup of the biggest moments.
Queen, along with Adam Lambert, kicked off the show with a performance, which inspired numerous responses from Twitter.
Twitter poked fun at the fact that the Oscars didn’t have a host. But some said they liked the event without one.
Regina King won praise for winning the best supporting actress award.
Others praised "Aquaman" star's Jason Momoa’s outfit:
Twitter celebrated the early victories for “Black Panther.”
Twitter also praised Mahershala Ali for winning the Oscar for best supporting actor.
People praised the Oscars after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won for best animated film.
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey from “Wayne’s World” reunited for a brief moment to introduce the “Bohemian Rhapsody” film.
People praised the performance between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who performed “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” together.
Gaga received more praise for winning best original song.
Rami Malek’s win for best actor earned mixed reactions.
There was a genuine shock when Olivia Colman won for her work in “The Favourite.”
“Green Book” took home best picture, and Twitter had mixed reviews for that as well.