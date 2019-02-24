SALT LAKE CITY — The 91st Academy Awards show aired on Sunday night, and there were plenty of moments that had Twitter sounding off.

“Green Book” took home the award for best picture. Rami Malek took home best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Olivia Colman won best actress for her role in “The Favourite," according to CNN.

Twitter had a slew of reactions to what happened on Sunday night. Here’s a quick roundup of the biggest moments.

Queen, along with Adam Lambert, kicked off the show with a performance, which inspired numerous responses from Twitter.

Cancel the Oscars and just make it a Queen concert — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 25, 2019

Can't wait for Adam Lambert's monologue — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) February 25, 2019

2019 oscars begins with 50% of Queen playing their two most overrated songs. Gonna be a long night. — Josh Visser (@joshvisser) February 25, 2019

Twitter poked fun at the fact that the Oscars didn’t have a host. But some said they liked the event without one.

I love Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey so much. Why *couldn’t* they have just been made the hosts? Lame @TheAcademy, lame. — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) February 25, 2019

Maya Rudolph: "Just a quick update, in case you're confused. There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall." pic.twitter.com/gGrcav407q — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 25, 2019

Maybe they'll "not host" all evening https://t.co/DvVlhQYIYU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2019

The Oscars needs a host. Not working for me without . — andrew dallos (@adallos) February 25, 2019

We’re nearly an hour into this show and I don’t miss an Oscars host whatsoever. The focus has been on the films, where it should be. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 25, 2019

This no host thing is working — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) February 25, 2019

maybe hosting the oscars is, as Gore Vidal said of commercialism, “to do well that which should not be done at all” — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 25, 2019

"This is fine, but it would be so much better if it were interspersed with a host doing multiple unfunny, overlong bits." — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 25, 2019

There's never gonna be a host again is there — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) February 25, 2019

This hostless Oscars is like the part of The Office where Michael Scott left and they hadn't hired a new boss yet and it turned out everybody worked better without a boss at all. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 25, 2019

Regina King won praise for winning the best supporting actress award.

We're less than 20 minutes in, but this is the best moment of the #Oscars2019 so far https://t.co/fFbSuNkWNy — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) February 25, 2019

Regina King. What a speech. What a well-earned win. — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) February 25, 2019

Regina King is great! Good choice! — Dashiell Bennett (@dashbot) February 25, 2019

regina king Deserves — discourse wallah (@krutika) February 25, 2019

YEAH REGINA KING!!!! — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) February 25, 2019

Others praised "Aquaman" star's Jason Momoa’s outfit:

This is the buddy cop film we need. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IlPKdSrXka — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) February 25, 2019

I would like to talk about the scrunchie on Jason Momoa's wrist and nothing but the scrunchie on Jason Momoa's wrist #oscars pic.twitter.com/yxhcJTzUwW — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 25, 2019

Jason Momoa should be presenting with the Brine King — David Sims (@davidlsims) February 25, 2019

Twitter celebrated the early victories for “Black Panther.”

#BlackPanther is killing it already and this is so unusual for the #Oscars, I’m in shock. — Dunc (@clubjade) February 25, 2019

Your BLACK PANTHER Best Picture surprise theories start here. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 25, 2019

Maybe Black Panther WILL win best picture! — Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) February 25, 2019

back to back awards for black panther !!!!!!!!! #oscars — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) February 25, 2019

All the #Oscars to Black Panther! — Kathryn Casteel (@kathryncasteel) February 25, 2019

I think Black Panther might win Best Picture. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 25, 2019

Twitter also praised Mahershala Ali for winning the Oscar for best supporting actor.

I think Mahershala Ali is incredible in everything and he and Green Book should win all of the awards. #TheOscars — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) February 25, 2019

One of the most talented actors of our day, Mahershala Ali. Soooo well deserved 🙌 — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) February 25, 2019

I'm just happy for Mahershala Ali for being done with this campaign and I hope he gets to take a long nap — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) February 25, 2019

Well, I will never be mad that Mahershala Ali won something — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 25, 2019

Me being happy for Mahershala Ali while continuing to hate Green Book. pic.twitter.com/Kv0YJQVhMY — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 25, 2019

People praised the Oscars after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won for best animated film.

the Oscars are good now — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) February 25, 2019

Spider-Man was legit a great movie. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 25, 2019

YAS. SPIDER-VERSE WAS THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR. — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) February 25, 2019

SPIDERVERSE — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 25, 2019

Yay! — Alex Parker (@AlexParkerDC) February 25, 2019

Spider-verse is 100% the correct choice #oscars — Benjamin Wood (@BjaminWood) February 25, 2019

Genuinely surprised that the Oscar went to Spider-Verse, the most beloved movie of the year and one that’s going to be on Best Animated Movies Ever lists for forever — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) February 25, 2019

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE is one of the best films of the year. Not just animated film. Not just superhero film. One of the best *films* of the year. pic.twitter.com/1OrnFlYKzM — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 25, 2019

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey from “Wayne’s World” reunited for a brief moment to introduce the “Bohemian Rhapsody” film.

Wayne’s World reunited!!! This is truly the highlight of my night. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) February 25, 2019

WAYNE'S WORLD FOR BEST PICTURE — The Big Picture (@TheBigPic) February 25, 2019

It's 27 years overdue but Wayne's World should've been nominated for an oscar — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 25, 2019

People praised the performance between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who performed “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” together.

I will never have as much chemistry with anyone as much as Actual Fake Couple Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga do. #oscars — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 25, 2019

The awkward energy channelled into the piano dividing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper could power a rocket's circumnavigation of the sun. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 25, 2019

Gaga received more praise for winning best original song.

Lady Gaga won an Oscar.



That’s all. Goodnight❤️ — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga is the only person in history to win a Golden Globe, a Grammy, a BAFTA, and an Oscar in a single year #Oscars — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 25, 2019

Rami Malek’s win for best actor earned mixed reactions.

they dubbed Freddie Mercury’s voice into every singing sequence, please never forget this — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) February 25, 2019

I like him as an actor, but we will look back upon Rami Malek's Oscar for BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY with extraordinary bemusement. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 25, 2019

Rami Malek wins. He’s really had a crazy couple of years. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 25, 2019

We’ll look back in 10 years and say, “Wait...he didn’t sing? And the other guy did? How...?” — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 25, 2019

I like Rami’s work so much. This just feels so weird. Sigh. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 25, 2019

There was a genuine shock when Olivia Colman won for her work in “The Favourite.”

Can Olivia Coleman please give every #Oscar acceptance speech? One of my all time favorites: sweet, sincere, gracious, excruciatingly funny #BestActress pic.twitter.com/zBaBpD6DGU — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) February 25, 2019

Olivia Coleman is my favorite actress. So real and true. pic.twitter.com/SoDPbgQGSD — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 25, 2019

“Green Book” took home best picture, and Twitter had mixed reviews for that as well.

it’s not too late to do the La La Land envelope thing! people will roll with it! — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 25, 2019

Green Book was fine. Roma is a masterpiece that we’ll look back on years from now as one of the most incredible films of the decade. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 25, 2019

Someone check that envelope again please — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 25, 2019