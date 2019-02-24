SALT LAKE CITY — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had Twitter shedding tears with their performance of “Shallow” on Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards.
The two walked hand-in-hand to the stage to perform the song. They joined each other at the stage’s piano and performed the Oscar-nominated song together.
Twitter couldn’t handle the moment between Gaga and Cooper.
Bigger picture: Gaga and Cooper only performed the song once before when Cooper joined Gaga on stage at her Las Vegas residency show back in January, according to The Huffington Post.