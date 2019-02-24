Chris Pizzello, Invision
Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
SALT LAKE CITY — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had Twitter shedding tears with their performance of “Shallow” on Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards.

The two walked hand-in-hand to the stage to perform the song. They joined each other at the stage’s piano and performed the Oscar-nominated song together.

Twitter couldn’t handle the moment between Gaga and Cooper.

Bigger picture: Gaga and Cooper only performed the song once before when Cooper joined Gaga on stage at her Las Vegas residency show back in January, according to The Huffington Post.

