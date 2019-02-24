SALT LAKE CITY — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had Twitter shedding tears with their performance of “Shallow” on Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards.

The two walked hand-in-hand to the stage to perform the song. They joined each other at the stage’s piano and performed the Oscar-nominated song together.

FULL VIDEO: Lady Gaga & Bradley perform "Shallow" together! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cRkmQ9oRUu — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) February 25, 2019

Twitter couldn’t handle the moment between Gaga and Cooper.

I will never have as much chemistry with anyone as much as Actual Fake Couple Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga do. #oscars — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 25, 2019

The awkward energy channelled into the piano dividing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper could power a rocket's circumnavigation of the sun. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 25, 2019

Bigger picture: Gaga and Cooper only performed the song once before when Cooper joined Gaga on stage at her Las Vegas residency show back in January, according to The Huffington Post.