SALT LAKE CITY — The Westminster women's basketball team (19-6, 17-4 RMAC) lost to Regis (15-11, 11-10) Saturday night in a low-scoring game.

The Griffins trailed by one going into halftime after a strong first quarter start. Hunter Krebs hit two threes to help the Griffins to a nine-point lead, 10-1. The Griffins increased the lead to 11 by the end of the quarter.

The Rangers caught fire from beyond the arc and made 6 of 11 threes to outscore Westminster, 25-8, and took a six-point lead into the halftime break.

Westminster regained the lead in the third quarter and carried its momentum over to the fourth quarter for a seven-point lead, 51-44, with 5:40 remaining. After nearly three scoreless minutes in the game, Regis scored and went on a 7-1 run to defeat the Griffins, 53-52.

It was a low-scoring night for both teams. Hunter Krebs led all scorers with 12 points and Kaylee Carlsen was the game's second-highest scorer with 11 points.

Westminster travels to St. George to finish the regular season at Dixie State on Friday, March 1. It will host a first-round RMAC tournament game on Tuesday, March 5.