SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster men's basketball (10-15, 8-13 RMAC) lost in a shootout, 84-82, with Regis (18-9, 15-6 RMAC) on Saturday night.

Westminster trailed for most of the first half but kept the score within a couple of baskets. A trio of threes from Alec Monson and James Walljasper gave the Griffins their only lead of the half. Regis led by four, 45-41, as the half came to an end.

Contention for the lead in the second half was much closer with four ties and six lead changes. Joonas Tahvanainen scored 10 points as the Griffins made a 15-5 run for a six-point lead to begin the second half.

A Monson three gave Westminster a six-point lead with 3:25 to go in the game. The rock wouldn't drop for the Griffins as the Rangers finished the game on an 8-0 run to win the game, 84-82.

The Griffins shot well, going 51.8 percent from the field, making 9-22 from beyond the arc and 15-20 from the charity stripe. Thirty points were scored in the paint, 13 off turnovers and the bench provided nine.

Tahvanainen went 10-12 from the field to score 20 points and lead all scorers. Monson was 4-6 from distance and 4-5 from the stripe for 18 points. Jai Jai Ely and Brandon Warr both scored 13.

Warr grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Tahvanainen was one short of a double-double with nine rebounds. Monson added seven rebounds and Jacob McCord grabbed six.

The Griffins will finish the season on the road Friday night at Dixie State.