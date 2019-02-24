PHOENIX – Junior Kaylee Shimizu posted an eighth-place finish on her way to helping Utah Valley University women's golf place sixth out of 20 teams at the GCU Spring Invitational at GCU Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix.

Shimizu fired a 1-under-par 71 during Sunday's final round to move up four spots on the individual leaderboard and record the top-10 finish with a three-round total of 3-over-par 219. After opening with a 75 on Saturday, the Wolverine junior responded by carding a 1-over 73 in round two and followed that up with the 1-under 71 in round three. The eighth-place finish is the best of Shimizu's career and the 71 ties for her best collegiate round.

Junior transfer Kate Williamson too had a strong tournament for UVU by tying for 14th with a 7-over-par 223. After opening with a 78 in the first round on Saturday, Williamson responded with an even-par 72 in round two and a 1-over 73 in the third round to finish in 14th place for her best finish as a Wolverine.

As a team, Utah Valley placed sixth with a solid 33-over-par 897. The Wolverines recorded scores of 305, 295 and 297 at the 54-hole event to finish just one stroke back of South Dakota State for fifth, four back of the host and WAC foe Grand Canyon for fourth and six back of in-state foe Southern Utah for third. The 897 marks UVU's sixth-best three-round score in program history.

All five Wolverines in the event finished in the top 50, as Carly Dehlin Hirsch tied for 43rd (76-76-77—229) and Nathalie Irlbacher (79-74-77—230) and Keila Baladad (76-78-76—230) both tied for 49th.

The Toledo Rockets won the event with a 13-over-par 877 (285-294-298), while Lamar took second at 19-over (301-295-287—883), SUU third at 27-over (302-298-291—891), GCU fourth at 29-over (303-295-295—893) and SDSU fifth at 32-over (299-303-292—896). With the sixth-place finish, UVU finished ahead of 14 teams in Northern Colorado, UC Riverside, CSUN, Eastern Washington, California Baptist, Portland State, North Dakota State, Hawaii, Northern Arizona, Seattle U, McNeese State, CSU Bakersfield, Montana State and Creighton.

South Dakota State's Teresa Toscano earned individual medalist honors after winning a playoff between herself, SUU's Pluem Yongyuan and Lamar's Elodie Chaplet after all three finished at 4-under-par.

After frost delayed the tournament's start on Saturday, play was halted due to darkness near the completion of the event's second round on Saturday night. Players then had to complete the second round on Sunday morning before taking part in round number three.

The Wolverines will now return to the Beehive State and will next head to St. George, Utah, for a pair of in-state tournaments. UVU will first take part in the Entrada Classic March 11-12 at Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club, before closing the week at SUU's Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Classic at Sunbrook Golf Club on March 14-15.

Final Results