SALT LAKE CITY — “Black Panther” had a solid night at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night.

“Black Panther” kicked off the night with back-to-back victories for best costume design and best production design.

This was also the first time that a Marvel film has won an Oscar, according to Polygon.

Designer Ruth Carter accepted the award for best costume design and celebrated Marvel for the victory.

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design we turned him into an African king,” Carter said during her acceptance speech. “It’s been my life’s honor to create costumes. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”

She added, “Adding vibrainaum to costumes is very expensive!”

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel films and presented the award to “Black Panther” on Sunday, had his own unique reaction:

