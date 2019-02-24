ST. GEORGE — Freshman Tyson Fisher’s three-run walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth capped a furious late-inning rally and propelled No. 20 Dixie State to a 10-8 victory over Montana State Billings Sunday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field. The victory, DSU’s sixth straight overall, completed a four-game series sweep of the Yellowjackets and moved the Trailblazers to 10-2 overall.

After spotting MSUB (0-8) to an early 2-0 lead, the Trailblazers plated two runs in the second inning and three more in the third to open up a 5-2 lead. Kade Cloward got DSU on the board with a clutch two-out, two-run single through the left side to tie the game at 2-2. Then in the third, Jake Engel doubled home a run ahead of Cade Spurlin, who took an 0-1 Jared Winslow offering over the wall in right-center to give Dixie State its three-run cushion.

Dixie State maintained its lead until the seventh when MSU Billings erupted for six runs and four hits to retake the lead at 8-5 heading into the stretch. DSU then countered with two runs in the eighth on an MSUB throwing error and a Zach Thomas RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Then in the Trailblazer ninth, Tyler Hollow reached on a leadoff walk, while Tanner Harper singled sharply up the middle to put runners on the corners. Fisher, who connected for his first collegiate homer earlier in the series, then stepped up and drove a 1-0 Will Heward pitch deep over the wall in left-center to send the Trailblazers off with the series sweep.

Fisher finished with three hits and two runs scored to lead the DSU offense, while Engel collected two safeties as DSU pounded out 10 hits in the game. Junior reliever Colton Harris struck out three over the final inning and a third to pick up his second win out of the Blazer bullpen.

Dixie State wraps up its 12-game homestand next weekend with a two-game non-conference series against Colorado Mesa on March 1-2.