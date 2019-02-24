SALT LAKE CITY — Regina King thanked her mother in an emotional and heartfelt speech during the 91st Academy Awards.

King’s victory kicked off the night when she won for best supporting actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She celebrated the work on the film.

“To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, it’s a little surreal,” King said through tears as she accepted the trophy. “James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry [Jenkins], you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support, so it’s appropriate for me to be standing here because I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone.”

King thanked her mom, who was in attendance at the Oscars, and God for giving her the talent to act.

“Mom, I love you so much,” King continued. “Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning and always has been leaning in my direction. … God is good all the time.”

Watch the speech below.

King’s victory comes after she won awards for the same role at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle, according to Entertainment Weekly.