CLAREMONT, Calif. — The Dixie State women’s track team opened the 2019 season on Saturday at the Rossi Relays hosted by Claremont-Mudd Scripps in Claremont, California.

The Trailblazers competed in nine total events at the meet, including eight track events and one field event. In all, Dixie State set two school records, while competing in four events for the first time.

Billie Hatch shattered the school record in the 3,000m, finishing in seventh place with a time of 10:21.08, more than 90 seconds better than the previous record. Hatch also competed in the 4x800 and distance medley relays, marking the first time DSU fielded a team in the two events.

Rachael Reeder set a new school record in the 100m in her first collegiate track meet, finishing in 26th place with a time of 12.96. Jada Edwards also competed in her first collegiate track meet and finished with a time of 13.06 in the 100m, one second faster than the old school record of 13.07.

Celeste Fiame and Cristal Elias became the first Trailblazers to compete in the javelin while competing in their first collegiate track meets. Fiame finished in seventh place with a throw of 36.03m, while Elias posted an 11th-place finish with a toss of 33.23m.

Dixie State will return to action on Saturday, March 16, at the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas.