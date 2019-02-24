SALT LAKE CITY — The Governor's Office of Energy Development announced Tuesday the production of a new film series devoted to promoting energy efficiency at home and in the workplace.

Part one of the four-part series debuted on Jan. 23 detailing a number of simple, affordable do-it-yourself projects for homeowners, including tips for managing a thermostat, installing a socket sealer, caulking a window, weather-stripping a door and insulating pipes, explained Shawna Cuan, series host and managing director of energy efficiency and renewable energy at the state Energy Development Office.

"The whole point of the video series is to make it accessible and easy to implement energy efficiency at home," she said. "Being energy-efficient at home and work will continue to be a key priority for smart, manageable growth and a high quality of life."

She noted that buildings account for nearly 40 percent of all emissions statewide, and with the projected population boom over the next few decades, "we can't afford inefficiencies."

In the second video, due out next month, Cuan will visit a local hardware store to explain how consumers can efficiently operate their existing appliances, what to look for when buying new appliances, and programs available to support homeowners and renters. The video will feature industry partners Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy, Home Depot and the Utah Clean Air Partnership, a news release stated.

"In our efforts to clear the air there are no perfect answers, but there are practical solutions," said Thom Carter, executive director of UCAIR. "Being energy-efficient is a practical solution that helps you save money and clean our air."

Energy efficiency is a big part of Utah's overall air quality strategy, he said.

"We don't want people to have any wasted emissions," he said. "These short films will help educate Utahns on how to find emission savings and financial savings and put them in a position to succeed."

Carter said that people generally want to be a part of the air quality solution, but don't always know where to start or think the problem is too big for them to make an impact. He said the videos will show Utahns simple and affordable ways "to pitch in and do their part."

For summer, video three will address the importance of water conservation, Cuan said. Utah is the second-driest state in the nation, she noted. Topics covered in the video will include dry and smart irrigation options, fixing leaks and managing appliances, she said.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality will also highlight the latest technology available to consumers who want to monitor their water use, she added.

"When we can save water, we also can save energy and save money," she said. The video will explain ways to conserve water both indoors and outdoors, she said.

Lastly, as Utah's housing boom continues, the series will include ideas from local construction companies and consumers about the latest trends in the state's building industry and how they are working to help improve air quality, the release stated.

Cuan said the video series offers opportunities for consumers and businesses to learn and become more informed about improving the air.

"We all see some of the air quality challenges along the Wasatch Front and what some folks don't know is that often times what they are doing at home can contribute to it," she said. "If you're heating or you're cooking, you're actually producing emissions that will leave the home and contribute to poor air quality."

She said getting consumers to appreciate their role in impacting the environment can help prompt the changes necessary to improve overall air quality. She also noted that business users have become more attentive to environmental emissions in recent years as a way to reduce their overall operating costs.

"A lot of folks in the commercial and industrial space actually do understand the connection between efficiency, cost savings and better air quality," Cuan said. Building owners are quite proactive and committed to enhanced outcomes because "they are operating a business," she said.

"There is more demand these days for higher performing buildings that are more comfortable and (highly energy-efficient)," she said. The video series will push forward an important message about advancing energy efficiency for the state's projected growth, she said.

"The Governor's Office of Energy Development is dedicated to building Utah's sustainable future by advancing energy savings and air quality through energy efficiency education and programs," said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Governor's Office of Energy Development. "We're excited to release a new series that can help shed light on what we can do as individuals to help elevate the way we live, work and play for decades to come."