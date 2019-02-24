SALT LAKE CITY — With it being Senior Day and all, it was only fitting that when the going got tough Sunday afternoon in the Huntsman Center, the Utah women’s basketball team turned to Megan Huff.

The senior forward has been one of the greatest players in program history, in only two years of service at that, and she showed exactly why against the Washington State Cougars.

Huff recorded a double-double, with 25 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, and scored a game-clinching layup with a under a minute left to lead the Utes to a 75-67 victory.

Kiana Moore added 26 point for the Utes, leading all scorers, and canned a game-high four 3-pointers.

" We answered the bell and got our 20th win. It doesn’t matter what league you are in or what level of college basketball you play, if you get 20 wins that is a sign of a great season. " Utah coach Lynne Roberts

Dru Gylten and Erika Bean each recorded eight assists for Utah, which overcame a 22-point outing from Washington State’s Borislava “Bobby Buckets” Hristova.

The victory gave the Utes (20-7) their 20th win of the season, which marks only the second time the program was won so many games since joining the Pac-12.

“Huff was great down the stretch. She made some key baskets and made some key rebounds,” Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. “We answered the bell and got our 20th win. It doesn’t matter what league you are in or what level of college basketball you play, if you get 20 wins that is a sign of a great season. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Roberts singled out the resilient nature of this year’s Ute squad as a source of pride, seeing as the team was down to just seven active players against the Cougars, a result of more than a few season-ending injuries.

That number was really six and change, as freshman Niyah Becker was suffering from the effects of a flu virus.

“We were, we are down to 7, and Niyah Becker has been vomiting for the last 24 hours,” Roberts said. “Before the game she was throwing up, so she didn’t have her best game, but she showed some guts, no pun intended, by playing today.”

Despite its limited numbers, Utah was effectively in the contest throughout.

The first half was, however, hit and miss for the hosts.

Utah’s defense did an excellent job limiting the Cougars, particularly Hristova, but the Utah offense, aside from Moore and Huff, struggled.

“They have some potent scorers, like (Hristova), we call her Bobby Buckets — that is what she goes by. She is a stud and we did a good job. We limited her in the first half,” said Roberts. “We lacked a little punch offensively. It wasn’t like we were playing poorly, we just didn't have that punch, 'oomf,' to our game.”

“When we look to get our teammates open and we are moving a lot, that is when we are at our best,” Huff added. “We weren’t moving as much.”

That all changed in the second half.

Powered by Moore, who scored 13 in the period, Utah dominated the third quarter.

The Utes built a lead of as many as 10 points before settling into a seven-point edge at the end of the period.

“Kiana — who made three 3-pointers in the third — obviously shot the ball great,” Roberts said.

Washington State adjusted in the fourth quarter, and switched to a zone defense that bottled up Huff and the Utes offense.

As a result, the Cougars pulled within a point of Utah with three minutes to go.

“I was trying to get Huffy the ball, almost every play call was trying to figure out how to get her a touch, but they really keyed on her,” Roberts said. “They went to that zone and zone is zone. It is hard to score inside. You just have to move the ball. They were clogging it up, eliminating post touches, so you have to shoot threes and you have to make them.”

Andrea Torres, who started in place of the injured Dre’Una Edwards, made the biggest one, with a minute and 23 seconds remaining.

That triple, followed by a Huff layup and a pair of free throws by Moore, proved to be all the separation Utah would need.

“We did enough, we were resilient and I couldn't be more proud of them,” said Roberts.

Utes get the senior day 75-67 win over Washington State to get the season sweep! This is the first 20-win season since joining the PAC-12! #GoUtes #Elevate pic.twitter.com/qpQjJZ44tC — Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 24, 2019

The Utes will close out the 2018-19 regular season this weekend, with games at UCLA (March 1) and USC (March 3).