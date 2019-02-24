PROVO — It was a brutal week for the BYU basketball team.

The Cougars saw their five-game winning streak snapped by San Francisco at home Thursday after squandering a 14-point lead.

Then that was followed by a 102-68 drubbing at No. 2 Gonzaga Saturday.

Against the Dons, BYU was outscored 28-8 over the final eight minutes. Against the Zags, the Cougars were outscored 38-15 over the final 12 minutes.

“That’s two games in a row where the last seven or eight minutes kind of got away from us,” said coach Dave Rose. “We’ll have to go back to the drawing board. I think the past two or three weeks, that’s something we’ve been really good at, being able to execute late in the game. This week, we missed on both of them.”

“That (loss to USF) hurt bad but you have to move on. You have to be mature and you can’t let a tough loss affect your next game,” said forward Yoeli Childs. “We have to move past this one now and go out as hard as we can in practice Monday and be the best players and teammates we can be. That’s what makes teams special. Our guys do a good job of understanding what we need to do to get better but not pouting and not wishing you go back, just learning from it and moving forward.”

This marks the final week of the regular season. The West Coast Conference Tournament tips off March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and tournament seeding will be settled this week.

Saturday, BYU (10-5) dropped from second place in the WCC standings to third place, a half-game behind Saint Mary’s (10-4) and a half-game ahead of San Francisco (9-5). The Dons lost at Santa Clara Saturday.

The top two seeds in the tournament will earn a bye all the way to the tournament semifinals.

Saint Mary's hosts Portland and Gonzaga this week while USF hosts San Diego and Loyola Marymount. The Cougars finish up the regular season at home against San Diego Saturday.

The only way that BYU can get the No. 2 seed is if it beats the Toreros, Saint Mary's loses both of its games and San Francisco drops at least one of its final two contests.

The Cougars lose any tiebreakers with the Gaels and Dons.

BYU is looking to end its losing streak and build some momentum for the WCC Tournament.

“It’s huge to just come in and be ourselves. That’s what I’m most worried about,” Childs said. “If we can be ourselves, we can do whatever it is we need to do. I’m really optimistic looking forward to this week. All the guys have a good vibe about them right now. Obviously, (Saturday's loss) stings and it’s going to be a tough plane ride home. But I think we’ll come to practice on Monday and be ready to fight and claw.”

“It’s going to be big. We’ve got to have a good week, get our minds right, keep coming together as a team and hopefully we can peak at the right time,” said guard McKay Cannon. “That’s the goal. We’ve got to keep moving forward and see what happens in March.”

For BYU, Saturday will not only be the regular-season home finale but it will also be Senior Night, when the school will honor seniors Cannon and Luke Worthington.

“Our final home game with our two seniors, Luke and McKay, will be a big, emotional night for them,” Rose said. “But we need to get back on the winning track and get some momentum going for the tournament in Vegas.”