SALT LAKE CITY — The 2019 legislative session has passed the halfway mark and has already seen 132 bills pass both chambers. As lawmakers begin their fifth week Monday, the House Judiciary Committee is slated to discuss HB234, which would prohibit people under 18 from marrying.

The bill from Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, would not allow minors to wed beginning May 14, 2019.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee is looking at HB101, which passed the House last week and sets up guidelines for operating autonomous vehicles in Utah.

The House Transportation Committee will hear a new attempt to preserve the ban on heavy trucks on Legacy Parkway. HB339 extends the date of the automatic repeal of the truck ban on the highway into 2025. The ban currently will end in 2020.

The House Business and Labor Committee is scheduled to take up HB267, which would set up provisions to import lower-priced prescription medicines from other countries.

Here's what happened on Feb. 22, the 25th day of the 2019 session: