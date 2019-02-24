DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Kane County — Three adults and one infant were transported Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by medical helicopter Saturday night after a propane explosion at Falcon's Nest Cabins shortly before 11 p.m.

According to the Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District Chief Casey Tuttle, a regulator on a propane heater in a cabin malfunctioned, causing flames to shoot up, sparking an explosion.

A couple, their child and the cabins' site manager were treated for smoke inhalation and slight burns, but all had been released from hospital by Sunday, Tuttle said.

First responders were dispatched to the explosion about 10:50 p.m. Saturday and fought the fire in subzero temperatures, wading through several feet of snow. They worked the fire until about 5 a.m. Sunday, Tuttle said.

Four cabins were damaged by the explosion and resulting fire. The roof of the cabin where the explosion occurred was blown off. The other cabins were damaged by fire and falling debris. Debris flew 70-100 yards from cabin where the explosion originated, Tuttle said.

Crews from Garfield County, Panguitch Lake, Panguitch, Kane County, Kanab and Orderville assisted in the response.