ST. GEORGE — Dixie State women’s basketball clinched its first overall winning season since the 2012-13 season on Saturday with a 76-62 victory over Colorado Christian inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (14-11, 10-11 RMAC) outscored the Cougars 28-14 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, closing the game on an 18-2 run after trailing 60-58 at the 4:11 mark. Madi Loftus led the charge during the game-winning stretch, hitting four consecutive 3-pointers to help ice the game.

Colorado Christian looked to build on its upset win at Westminster on Friday and opened the game on a 13-4 run. Lisa VanCampen halted the run with four points, and Mariah Martin added a layup to pull within 13-10 at the 3:51 mark. However, the Cougars closed the frame with an 8-2 run to build a 21-12 lead.

Dixie State responded in the second quarter with a 19-4 run over an eight-minute stretch to stake itself to a 33-28 halftime lead. Cameron Mooney came alive in the frame, scoring seven points to go with four rebounds, while Keslee Stevenson and Ali Franks each buried a triple.

The Cougars wrestled the lead back in the third quarter, using an 18-9 run spanning the first five minutes to build a 46-42 lead. The teams traded baskets throughout the remainder of the period and remained deadlocked at 48-48 heading to the fourth quarter and DSU’s game-winning run.

Dixie State shot 41 percent (28-of-67) from the field, 37 percent (10-of-27) from 3-point range and 58 percent (10-of-17) from the free-throw line. The Trailblazers bounced back from a tough rebounding performance on Friday, finishing with a 48-35 advantage on the boards to go with 21 second-chance points.

Franks led three DSU players in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds, while Loftus and Martin each finished with 13 points. Mooney added a career-high nine points and seven rebounds.

The Trailblazers close the regular season on Friday with a senior night matchup against in-state rival Westminster. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.