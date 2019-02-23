RICHFIELD — Some state tournaments are described as Cinderella stories, but for the Emery High School girls’ basketball team it was more like manifest destiny.

The Spartans ended the season on their own terms, blasting Grantsville 59-31 and completing the year with a perfect 25-0 record Saturday night at the Sevier Valley Center.

“In our three years together as a team, we are 73-3,” said Emery coach Lynn Tuttle. “These girls don’t know how to lose.”

Grantsville came out strong as Madison Fields nailed the first shot of the game. Emery’s Megan Jensen hit the next two field goals, followed by 3-pointer from Kacelyn Toomer.

Even as the Emery onslaught was beginning, Grantsville was able to stay within striking distance through the first stanza, which ended 16-10 in favor of the Spartans.

Emery just kept tacking point after point onto its lead through the next three stanzas.

“It takes a group of girls like I have here to do this,” Tuttle said. His girls have played ball together since the fourth grade.

“Day in and day out, they put the work in,” Tuttle said. Of the six seniors on Emery’s team, three have committed to playing college ball.

“All of my seniors are great leaders,” Tuttle said. He said the three players who are moving on to play in college, Jensen and twins Kacelyn and Kinlee Toomer will no doubt be huge assets to their college teams.

“We are a mature team, and these senior girls will be missed,” Tuttle said.

Dave Anderson Emery's Kinlee Toomer puts up a shot Saturday night during the state championship game against Grantsville.

For Jensen, the state championship was the final step in reaching a lofty goal of not losing a single game in her junior or senior years.

“We have an amazing team and an amazing coach who has so much confidence in us,” Jensen said. Jensen is headed to Utah Valley University in fall 2019 to continue her athletic career.

Jensen ended the game with 26 points while pulling down eight boards.

“It was awesome to share this,” said Kinlee. “We’ve dreamed of this since we were little girls, and we’ve played together forever.”

Kinlee and her sister are both signed to play at Utah State University Eastern together.

“We’re always pushing each other,” said Kinlee, who shot three 3-pointers and ended the game with 14 points and10 rebounds. She said the friendly competitiveness with her sister paid off.

“It means so much to come out here and work hard,” Kacelyn said. “From the beginning of the season, we wanted to come out here and do our best.”

Kacelyn was the third Spartan to reach double digits during the championship game, with 10 points.

“We’ve played together all our lives,” Kacelyn said. “This is something I’ll never forget.”

Deseret News 3A Girls All-Tournament Team

MVP — Megan Jensen, Emery