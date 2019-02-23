RICHFIELD — There are some who may have considered Morgan to be the underdog in Saturday’s 3A boys’ state championship basketball game, but the Trojans’ coaches and players were not among them.

Morgan defeated the Richfield Wildcats in a 68-54 title bout at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

“Coach told us we were going to win this game, and we didn’t hesitate,” said Kaleb Calderwood, one of Morgan’s three seniors.

Going into the game, Morgan’s coach Brad Matthews said he knew Richfield would be good at shooting the ball, so the defense would be key.

“I have a couple of kids who love to play defense,” Matthews said. “They just love to harass the other team, and I just think it wears on teams.”

The emphasis on defense worked, as the Trojans were able to force several turnovers. Strong rebounding, particularly from Calderwood who had nine boards, also helped the Trojans.

The game started with Richfield jumping ahead, with buckets from Emmitt Hafen and Josh Thalman. The Wildcats took a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.

However, Morgan’s defensive strategy began to pay off in the second period, as the Trojans were able to force several turnovers.

Meanwhile, Morgan let loose with a volley of shots from Sam Hansen, Carter Thackeray and Trey Miles. The Trojans had reversed the trajectory of the game to take a 29-22 lead at the break.

“I think the teams we’ve played at this tournament were really surprised at how tough our defense was,” Matthews said.

The Morgan defense remained ironclad throughout the third quarter, limiting the ’Cats to just two buckets from the field for the entire eight minutes.

Dave Anderson Morgan’s Seth Hadley saves the ball from going out of bounds during the state championship game Saturday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Morgan held a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter, but the ’Cats weren’t finished. Twice Richfield pulled to within four points of Morgan.

“Richfield got hot there for a while,” Matthews said. “We told our kids that they were going to make runs. They are too good of shooters not to.”

The final run came as Richfield’s Payton Thompson hit a back-to-back 3-pointers with 39.8 seconds to go in the ball game. He ended the night with five treys and 17 points to lead the ’Cats.

Morgan’s Seth Hadley broke up the ’Cat advance with a run-and-gun to the net. Miles then drained a pair of foul shots to help get Morgan back out of danger.

“They said we were going to lose to all these teams in the south, but we didn’t,” Miles said. “It’s all paid off now. We ran so many ladders and gassers, and it’s all been worth it.”

Miles walked off the court with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.

“Miles is our best shooter and has had a great tournament,” Matthews said.

Senior Tyson Hurd also had a good night for Morgan, with 12 points. Hansen, a sophomore, contributed 10 points to Morgan’s win.

“All three of our seniors played awesome tonight,” Matthews said.

Deseret News 3A Boys All-Tournament Team

MVP — Seth Miles, Morgan