TAYLORSVILLE — Margarita Satini didn’t have time to ruminate on her abysmal offensive outing in the 5A semifinals Friday night.

Less than 24 hours after going 0-for-12, the senior point guard and her East High teammates faced a Corner Canyon team led by two of the best players in the state for the 5A state title.

“No,” she said of whether her semifinal frustrations lingered as she prepared for Saturday’s 72-65 win over Corner Canyon. “I knew how to build up my confidence to be better today, so we can get (the championship) again.”

Her coach said his advice to her was to be true to the player she’d been for them all season.

“She’s never really had a bad game,” said Leopard head coach Olosaa Solovi. “So we expected her to come out and be just fine. We told her last night (after the semifinal game), just let the ball go early. Whatever happens, we’ll live with it.”

Satini did just that, sparking her team to an early lead — 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.

“I’m going to miss that floor general,” he said. “She means a lot to our program. She’s one of the last few girls that was here when we were about 0-20. She stuck it through with us, and I'm just really proud of Margarita.”

Everything Satini did for the Leopards can’t be captured in a stat line. Before she fouled out with a 1:34 left in the game, she’d helped East earn a 65-61 lead. Satini had to cheer on her teammates as they held off the an impressive effort from the Chargers that went down to the final seconds of the game.

Satini finished with a team-high 21 points and four 3-pointers as East won its second straight 5A championship after years of mediocrity in girls basketball. Senior Deserae Falatea scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while her younger sister, Lelani Falatea, scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.

“This was the hardest thing they’ve ever done,” Solovi said of the team defending last year’s championship. “We learned a lot, going through it with (Football coach Brandon) Matich. You know, he taught me a lot. But my assistants, they really helped me out. ... They stepped up this year and really helped get our girls ready for back-to-back.”

The Chargers struggled at the start, but they battled back, out scoring East in the second and third quarters behind the play of Utah-bound Kemery Martin and Wyoming-bound Jaeden Vaifanua. Martin finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and as impressive as her performance was, Vaifanua’s was even better. The senior finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and she went 10-of-12 from the free throw line, most of those coming in the game’s fourth quarter.

The battled between Vaifanua and East’s Precious Faamausili was as entertaining as the perimeter shots hit by their teammates. Both players came up with big blocks, key rebounds and hit high-pressure free throws in the game’s critical stretches.

Vaifanua hit the field goal that tied the game at 50, but then on the other end of the court was called for her fourth foul as she and Faamausili battled for a rebound. She had to leave the game and Faamausili hit both free throws, as well as two others in what resulted in a 6-0 East run.

“I think that was a little bit of a momentum turn,” he said of the sequence. “But the full 32 minutes... they battled their guts out. I couldn't be prouder that they gave it their whole heart, their whole character, their integrity. It was amazing.”

Faamausili finished with eight points and 12 rebounds — her third of four playoff games with double-digit rebounds.

The most reliable player throughout the playoffs was Deserae Falatea, and her leadership was key for the Leopards again Saturday night. The senior’s consistency buoyed her teammates through challenges. Her overall outstanding play earned her All-Tournament MVP honors.

“We're all such a family,” Falatea said. “We have a bond on and off the court, and it's just such an amazing feeling to like be able to win with people that I call my family like my sisters.”

Precious Faamausili said standing at the free-throw line and hitting those shots wasn't easy, but she had plenty of inspiration.

"I just thought of all the hard work, all of the running we've done, and everything we've done to get here," the junior said. "It made me think about us, and how we should finish this off strong."

Deseret News 5A All-Tourney Team

MVP: Deserae Falatea, East