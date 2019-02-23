ST. GEORGE – Dixie State extended its season-long winning streak to 12 straight games and remained tied for second place in the RMAC standings after posting an 87-55 victory over Colorado Christian Saturday night in the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers’ (17-18, 15-6 RMAC) win, coupled with a Colorado-Colorado Springs (14-7 RMAC) loss at Black Hills State on Saturday, gave DSU the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming RMAC tournament by virtue of its season sweep of Regis (15-6 RMAC).

Dixie State started the night on fire as the Trailblazers hit their first five shots, including three 3-pointers, to bolt out to an early 13-7 lead. DSU then broke the game open with a 13-3 run to extend to a 26-10 cushion nine minutes in.

The Blazers pushed their lead to as many as 20 points before the Cougars (6-21, 4-17 RMAC) caught fire, hitting 3-pointers on four straight possessions as part of a 12-2 spurt that cut the DSU lead down to 10 at 35-25 with 5:45 to go until halftime.

Dixie State countered by outscoring the Cougars 14-5 the rest of the period to take a 49-30 lead into the locker room. Dixie State maintained complete control in the second half, leading by as many as 35 points before settling for the 32-point win.

Four Trailblazers scored in double figures, led by junior Cameron Chatwin with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting with six rebounds off the bench. Freshman Josh Newbold posted career highs of 12 points, five boards, two assists and two steals in 10 reserve minutes, as the DSU bench outscored the Cougar reserves by a 58-20 count.

Meanwhile Matt Conway poured in 12 points on 5-of-7 from the floor with six caroms and three assists, and Julien Ducree just missed his second double-double of the year with 11 points and nine rebounds. Dixie State outrebounded CCU by a whopping 58-32 count, including a 20-3 clip on the offensive glass, which helped lead to a 29-0 DSU advantage in second-chance points.

The Trailblazers shot 32-of-69 (.464) from the field, 6-of-19 (.316) from 3-point country and hit on 17-of-21 (.810) at the foul line.

Of the 61 Colorado Christian shot attempts on the night, 37 came from beyond the arc (11-of-37, .297), which helped Dixie State outscore the Cougars by a 48-14 count in the paint. CCU wound up shooting 20-of-61 (.328) from the floor on the night. Stefan Hackethal led the Cougars with 13 points.

Dixie State will close the 2018-19 regular season on Friday night, March 1, with a “Senior Night” showdown against in-state rival Westminster College in the Burns Arena at 7:30 p.m.