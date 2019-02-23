SPOKANE, Wash. — Just 48 hours after squandering a 14-point lead and losing at home to San Francisco, BYU came out Saturday against No. 2 Gonzaga, prepared to give the Zags a battle.

The Cougars kept things relatively close for the first 30 minutes. But then Gonzaga shifted gears late in the game and clobbered BYU, 102-68.

The 34-point setback marked BYU’s largest margin of defeat since Dave Rose became the head coach in 2005. It was the Cougars’ most lopsided loss since an 86-50 setback against No. 4 North Carolina in 2004.

BYU trailed the Zags by as many as 39 in the closing minutes. Last month, BYU lost at home to Gonzaga, 93-63.

“They made a couple of big plays and it was kind of downhill from there. We stopped executing and playing the way we needed to play,” said forward Yoeli Childs, who finished with 18 points. “With the foul trouble we were in, with the guys we had to have out, to be in the position we were in on their floor with 10 or so minutes left, we were in a good place. I think the score looks a lot worse than it was.”

Similar to Thursday’s loss to USF, the Cougars crumbled late.

“I think for 30 minutes we played the way we need to play to win,” Childs said. “The last 10 minutes we were atrocious, obviously. You get smacked like that for 10 minutes, you’re atrocious. I’m just trying to look for the positive so we can move forward.”

“They’re obviously really good and they wore us out. We got tired and our execution late wasn’t good,” Rose said. “That’s two games in a row where the last seven or eight minutes kind of got away from us. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board. I think the past two or three weeks, that’s something we’ve been really good at, being able to execute late in the game. This week, we missed on both of them.”

Young Kwak BYU guard Nick Emery (4) and guard McKay Cannon, right, and Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

It was Senior Night at The Kennel and Gonzaga weren’t about to falter in its final home game of the season.

Zac Norvell scored a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers while Rui Hachimura added 23 and senior Josh Perkins chipped in 21 points and had seven assists.

BYU’s TJ Haws scored 18 points and dished out a career-high eight assists.

Gonzaga, which has already clinched its seventh straight West Coast Conference regular-season championship, improved to 27-2 overall and 14-0 in the WCC. BYU fell to 18-12 and 10-5.

Saint Mary’s (10-4), which won 66-46 San Diego Saturday night, moved past BYU into second place in the WCC standings. San Francisco, meanwhile, fell at Santa Clara, 68-65, to drop to 9-5 in league play.

With 12:12 left in the game, Haws scored to cut the deficit to nine points, 64-53. But Gonzaga responded with a 9-0 run that included a technical foul on the BYU bench, an acrobatic layup by Geno Crandall and a bucket by Brandon Clarke.

Suddenly, the Zags had their biggest lead of the night at that point, 73-53.

During that stretch, the Cougars went nearly four minutes without scoring.

But it would get much worse for BYU. After a 3-pointer by Haws, Gonzaga started to pour it on the Cougars, scoring 14 unanswered points. During that Bulldog run, at the six-minute mark, Rose was whistled for a technical foul after vehemently arguing with the referee and then running onto the court.

“We played right and we competed hard. For the most part, we stayed together. We got in some foul trouble and that caused us some issues,” Rose said. “There’s some frustration of not being able to get to the free throw line, which is something we’re usually good at. That contributed to it.”

Was that what led to that technical foul?

“Yeah, I think so. The guys were playing hard and it got physical,” Rose said. “I was encouraging the officials to help us get to the bonus before the game ended.”

“It felt like we let our guard down for a little bit and that’s what happens when you play good teams that can really get on a run,” said guard McKay Cannon. “They did that throughout the game but we kept battling back and battling back. I don’t know if they broke our will or not but that definitely hurt. The technical definitely hurt. You don’t want to give a good team opportunities like that — two shots and the ball.”

Another 3-pointer by Norvell and back-to-back dunks by Clarke and Jeremy Jones gave Gonzaga a 94-59 lead with three minutes remaining.

Gonzaga jumped out to an early 11-4 lead, with Hachimura scored the Zags’ first six points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Haws and Childs pulled BYU to within 17-13, but the Bulldogs have plenty of weapons as Norvell, Perkins and Geno Crandall took turns scoring.

A dunk by Corey Kispert capped a 12-2 Gonzaga run that put the Zags up 43-28 with 3:19 remaining.

But the Cougars didn’t crumble, going on a 10-2 run of their own to cut the deficit to 45-38 after a 3-pointer by Nick Emery. But back-to-back 3-point plays at the end of the half by Perkins and Norvell gave Gonzaga a 51-38 advantage at intermission.

At halftime, the Zags were shooting 57 percent compared to 44 percent for BYU.

“Our focus was there. Our energy and out togetherness was there,” Cannon said. “It wasn’t broken like you might assume after a loss like that to San Francisco. We stuck together and we played a great team. We gave it everything we had for 30 minutes. I’m proud of the guys.”

The Cougars close out the regular season at home next Saturday against San Diego.