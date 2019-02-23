SALT LAKE CITY — After a quick turnaround from last night's tough double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City, the Jazz pushed through exhaustion Saturday night and showcased a strong performance, beating the Dallas Mavericks 125-109.

Here are 3 takeaways from Utah's win over the Dallas Mavericks:

Despite leading by double digits for much of the first half the Mavs clawed their way back into the game and were down just thre points at halftime. But the Jazz ultimately pulled away in the second half, leading by as many as 15. Saturday night's crowd was also lucky to witness veteran Dirk Nowitzki's first start and most minutes played this season; he ended the night with a season high of 15 points and three 3-pointers.

It was a team effort from the Jazz on Saturday night. Mitchell ended the night with 25 points going 7 for 7 with free throws, Rubio had 25 points as well and Jae Crowder had a strong night with 22 points going 4 for 7 from the 3-point line.

What really solidified their win, however, was Joe Ingles' five 3-pointers, four of which came at pivotal times during the fourth quarter. Ingles ended the night with 18 points.

5️⃣ triples for Joe pic.twitter.com/HIabfXm00V — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2019

