OREM — Baylee Steele recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley to a 79-67 win over Kansas City on Saturday night at the UCCU Center.

The win pushes UVU's record to 19-8 overall and 8-4 in WAC play. UMKC falls to 10-18 overall. UVU remains in third place in the WAC standings with just four games remaining in regular season play.

"These guys go really hard," said coach Mark Pope after Saturday's win. "We had our hands full but it was a really fun game. These guys have played so far above what everyone's expectations were. No one thought we would be where we are now."

The two teams played to an 8-8 tie just six minutes into the contest. UMKC then used an 8-0 run over a two-minute span to jump out to a 16-8 lead with 11:53 remaining in the first half. The Wolverines responded with a 16-4 run to take a 32-26 advantage with 3:30 to go. The two teams played evenly the rest of the way as Utah Valley took a 39-32 lead into the break.

The 'Roos opened the second half by outscoring the Wolverines 9-5 to tie the game, 44-44, with 15:19 to play. Jake Toolson and Conner Toolson hit back-to-back threes to spark a 14-2 UVU run over the next three minutes to give the Wolverines a 60-50 lead with 9:10 to go. UVU outscored UMKC 19-17 the rest of the way to secure the 79-67 victory.

Steele scored his 15 points on a 6-of-10 clip from the floor and a 3-of-3 mark from the charity stripe. He also dished out one assist and registered a steal.

"Baylee Steele was a man-child on the floor tonight," said Pope. "This kid plays with a lot of passion, he's got such a big heart"

Conner Toolson also scored 15 points. The senior guard knocked down 6-of-13 shots from the field, including three makes from long range. He also pulled down five rebounds.

Jake Toolson and TJ Washington were also in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Ben Nakwaasah led the Wolverines with a game-high six assists to go along with seven points.

Utah Valley now heads out on the road to take on Seattle on Tuesday night in the Emerald City. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.