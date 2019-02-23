OGDEN — Buoyed by a large contingent of supporters at the 2A state championship — a first in Bobby Porter’s 18 years as head coach — Layton Christian made the most of the unique opportunity at Weber State on Saturday night.

Layton Christian stayed patient early as underdog Parowan slowed the pace, but in the second half it started to dictate the tempo playing with the lead and eventually pulled away for the 43-36 victory in front of a pro-LCA crowd.

It was the fourth state title in school history, with the other three coming in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

“We knew they were going to try and slow the game down, so we just knew that we had to wait until it was our turn to break on the runs,” said Layton Christian guard Dominique Ramikson, who finished with 12 points. “We knew that we would go on a run so we were just waiting for it, we go on runs all the time throughout the season. We were just being patient on defense and being solid.”

Layton Christian had two key runs, in fact.

The first came with Parowan leading 17-15 early in the third quarter. Capitalizing on three turnovers over a three-minute stretch, Layton Christian ripped off an 8-0 spurt to open up a 23-17 lead with 3:10 left in the third.

The biggest run came without Parowan really even touching the basketball.

Sam Muller, the Deseret News tournament MVP, scored on a rebound putback at the third quarter buzzer to give Layton Christian the 29-23 lead. He scored again on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, and after another Parowan turnover Jesus Tomasi scored on a three-point play to stretch the lead to 34-23 with 6:43 remaining in the game.

“It’s a situation we had to be patient and we had to play solid defense and when we went small they couldn’t match that,” said Porter.

Despite falling behind 11 early in the fourth, the Rams fought back by forcing Layton Christian into turnovers as it tried to slow the clock. A 3-pointer from Max Topham cut the deficit to 36-32 with 2:08 left.

After both teams had empty possessions, though, Muller delivered a dagger of a 3-pointer right in front of Layton Christian’s bench. It might’ve seemed like an ill-advised shot considering the time and score, but it put his team ahead 39-32.

Porter had no problem with the shot.

“Sam is a maverick. We call him Samuel Jackson. I don’t know if you watch movies that Samuel Jackson is in, but when Samuel Jackson comes into the movies something is going to happen, either good or bad. He’s a maverick. I let him play that way because he’s an incredible talent,” said Porter.

Muller led all scorers with 18 points to go along with six rebounds.

Porter Wood led Parowan with 16 points, and his two early buckets in the third quarter gave his team the brief 17-15 lead. Wood made a free throw to cut the game to 40-36 in the final 20 seconds, but Tomasi sealed the championship with a three-point play at the other end.

Tomasi is from Venezuela, and is a very emotional player. Porter said that emotion always brings energy to his team and was a key component to the successful season.

Deseret News 2A Boys All-Tournament Team

MVP — Sam Muller, Layton Christian