PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah forward Timmy Allen missed his second consecutive game with a back issue Saturday. The freshman, who also missed the Washington game in Seattle on Wednesday, had played in all 25 games (making 22 starts) this season prior to the injury.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak is hopeful Allen can return to action Saturday at Colorado.

“Well, the only thing that gives me a little optimism is we have a week and it’s not responding as well as it needs to respond,” he said. “I can’t really predict what’s going to happen. I know our staff is doing everything, working around the clock.”

Krystkowiak added that his fingers are crossed entering a week where additional rest is in the equation.

“But with back injuries sometimes some things are out of your control,” he continued. “I’m hopeful.”

Allen is Utah’s second-leading scorer with 11.8 points per game. He also averages 5.2 rebounds and is shooting 59.2 percent from the field.

As was the case against the Huskies, sophomore Donnie Tillman started in place of Allen. He was credited with playing good defense on Washington State star Robert Franks.

Krystkowiak praised Tillman for being as active as they’ve seen him.

“That was obviously a key to the game,” Krystkowiak said.

Tillman posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He also blocked two shots.

EXTRA STUFF: The announced attendance was 3,199 . . . Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke each hit five 3-point shots. Tillman made four, while Riley Battin and Charles Jones Jr. connected on one apiece . . . Barefield finished with three steals . . . Washington State shot 36.7 percent in the second half . . . The Utes finished with 18 assists.