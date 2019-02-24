Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives_._

No. 12 Utah breezed to a school-record 19th straight victory with a 77-47 win over No. 21 New Mexico, which also stretched the Utes’ homecourt win streak to 35.

Utah became the second team in Western Athletic Conference history to finish the league slate unbeaten.

Andre Miller had 14 points in his final home game and received a two-minute standing ovation.

The win streak would end at 23 in the NCAA Tournament and the homecourt streak wouldn’t end until 54 straight in 2000 — both records still stand.