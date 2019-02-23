OGDEN — Four years ago Sydnee Gillins and Brittlyn Carter were freshman starters on a Beaver basketball team that didn’t even qualify for the 2A state tournament. Saturday night, they cut down the nets and ended their careers as state champs.

Gillins and Carter routinely made plays at both ends of the floor at Weber State, particularly in the fourth quarter as the seniors led Beaver to the 54-52 win over region foe Kanab. It was Beaver’s third win over Kanab this season, all close games.

“They’re a great team and it took everything we had to outlast them,” said Beaver coach Jonathan Marshall, whose team last won the state title in 2012.

Gillins was the difference maker offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of her game-high 24 points down the stretch.

“Syd Gillins was unbelievable out there in the fourth quarter. Syd has always been the type of player that in that situation has done that,” said Marshall.

Carter added 17 points, but her biggest contribution came on the defensive end with 10 seconds remaining. After Gillins sank two free throws to give Beaver the 52-49 lead, Carter stole the ensuing inbounds pass out of a timeout and sank both free throws pushing the lead to five.

In the semifinals the night before Kanab was in a similar situation against North Summit and Sydney McDonald buried a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Carter made sure Kanab never got that opportunity again.

“This feels amazing. We’ve wanted this for forever, so I’m so glad to be here and finally do it this year,” said Gillins, whose team lost in the semifinals her sophomore and junior years. “I knew the time was ticking and we came in the fourth quarter and we didn’t have a lead and I knew something had to be done.”

Neither team led by more than five points in a game that featured eight ties and five lead changes.

Gillins scored Beaver’s first 12 points in the first quarter, including two free throws with 5:10 remaining that gave the Beavers the lead for good at 43-42. She added a lay-up at the 3:23 mark to stretch the lead to 45-42, and then with 3:03 flashed her defense and offense in the same sequence.

She stepped in front of a pass under Kanab’s basket for the steal and then went coast to coast for the lay-up and the 47-42 lead.

“I was super nervous, but I knew I needed a bucket so I did everything I could to get down that floor,” said Gillins.

Kanab kept it close in those final couple minutes courtesy of free throws from Kassidy Glover and Josie Latham and then a baseline 3-pointer from Brinley Cornell that cut the deficit to 50-49 with 16 seconds left in the game.

Throughout the game, 3-pointers are what kept Kanab in the game as it connected on 9 of 19 behind the arc. It was just 6 of 19 inside the arc.

“You pick your poison with a team like Kanab, one of our goals was to make them beat us from outside which is ironic because that is what they were doing, they were hitting those shots, so we had to make an adjustment,” said Marshall.

McDonald made four of Kanab’s 3s, finished with a team-high 17 points. Three of McDonald’s 3-pointers came in the third quarter as her team grabbed a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

From there, Gillins took over to secure Beaver its 12th state championship in school history.

“I’m really happy for them, this is a great group and I’m so happy they were able to finish this way because they’ve worked really hard for it,” said Marshall.

Deseret News 2A Girls All-Tournament Team

MVP — Sydnee Gillins, Beaver