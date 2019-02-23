PULLMAN, Wash. — The BYU women’s tennis team took its fourth win of the season, 4-2, against Seattle University on Saturday.

“It was great to win the double point today,” head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler said. “The girls battled hard through singles as well. We are looking forward to some warmer weather and outdoor play in Arizona next weekend.”

BYU is now 4-2 on the season while Seattle holds a 4-6 overall record.

The Cougars had a solid start when they took the doubles point. Cougar duo Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman dominated in their match against Martina Asciuto and Kali McCollister, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. To claim the doubles point, BYU’s Kate Cusick and Anastasia Abramyan achieved a victory in No. 1 doubles against Seattle’s Hannah Gianan and Kyra Jung, 6-4. Finishing up last, BYU’s Polina Malykh and Madeline Almeida fought hard but lost 7-5 in a No. 2 doubles match against Lily-Ana Kreutzer and Jillian Rasmussen.

The Cougars then went on to win the first two singles matches, giving them a 3-0 edge. In No. 3 singles BYU’s Malykh claimed a demanding 6-0, 6-2 win over the Redhawks' Rasmussen. The Cougars’ Almeida, in No. 4 singles, also took commanding control in her match, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Seattle’s Asciuto.

The Redhawks then got on the board when they won the No. 1 singles match— Gianan defeated BYU’s Cusick 6-3, 6-3. However, the Cougars’ Abramyan then clinched the fourth singles point when she won a tight 6-4, 6-4 match in No. 2 singles against Seattle’s Jung.

The Redhawks then took victories in the last two matches, putting the overall score at 4-3, BYU. Cougar freshman Alina Menshykova, in No. 5 singles, lost 6-2, 6-3 to Seattle’s McCollister while freshman Morgan Hall suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss in No. 6 singles against the Redhawks' Kreutzer.

The Cougars continue their matches on the road at the University of Arizona on Friday, March 1 at 12 p.m. MST.

Doubles

Anastasia Abramyan/Kate Cusick (BYU) def. Hannah Gianan/Kyra Jung (SU) 6-4 Lily-Ana Kreutzer/Jillian Rasmussen (SU) def. Madeline Almeida/Polina Malykh (BYU) 7-5 Samantha Smith/Taylah Beckman (BYU) def. Martina Asciuto/Kali McCollister (SU) 6-2

Singles