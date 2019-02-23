CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – BYU softball ended the Mary Nutter Classic on a high note, winning 3-2 against UCSB on Saturday afternoon at the Big League Dreams complex.

BYU vs. UCSB Box Score

"Today’s game was one of those games you just need to grind out and find a way to win," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "Bridget Fleener gave us a big time pinch-hit double in the seventh inning."

The Cougars (6-7) scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh, taking the win 3-2 against UCSB (4-7).

In the top of the seventh, Rylee Jensen walked before Fleener came in as a pinch hitter. Fleener doubled to center field, sending Jensen home to give BYU the advantage at 3-2. The Cougars were able to hold off the Gauchos to secure the win.

Ashley Godfrey hit her third home run of the season, recording her eighth RBI, while Emilee Erickson also recorded an RBI.

BYU got home first in the top of the first inning. Taylei Williams made it to second base on a walk and a stolen base. Erickson singled to left field, driving in Williams for the first run of the game.

UCSB answered back in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded, a single to third base drove in a run, tying up the game 1-1.

The game went scoreless for two innings before Godfrey homered to left-center giving BYU the lead at 2-1. The Gauchos tied up the game again in the bottom of the fifth frame. A single up the middle drove in a runner making the score 2-all.

As the home team, UCSB looked to keep the game alive in the bottom of the seventh, but BYU’s defense stayed strong and kept the Gauchos from scoring. The Cougars secured their final win of the tournament, 3-2.

BYU returns to California next week for the San Diego Classic in San Diego. The Cougars will play four new teams as well as a rematch against UC Davis in the tournament from Feb. 28 to March 2.