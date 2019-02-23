ST. GEORGE – No. 20 Dixie State pushed its winning streak to five straight games after taking both ends of a doubleheader from Montana State Billings, 4-3 and 2-0, Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

The Trailblazers (9-2) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the opener thanks to Jake Engel’s team-leading fourth home run of the season, an opposite-field shot to right field that scored Lane Pritchard, who reached on a one-out walk. DSU extended to a three-run advantage on a Tyler Hollow second-inning RBI single, then tacked on another run in the fourth with a Braxton Ipson run-scoring base hit.

The early run support bolstered a strong start for sophomore southpaw Jack Gonzales, who limited the Yellowjackets (0-7) to two hits over his first four innings of work. MSUB would solve Gonzales in the fifth as the Yellowjackets loaded the bases with one out ahead of Wyatt Setian, who laced a two-run double to left field to cut the DSU lead in half at 4-2. However, Gonzales would limit the damage as he retired the next two MSUB hitters he faced to escape further trouble.

MSU Billings struck again for another run in the eighth when Connor Linebarger singled home Chris Arpan with two outs to pull to within 4-3. DSU closer Brayden Bonner then came on to strike out Sam Powers to end the threat, then worked out of a one-out jam in the ninth to wrap up the win.

Gonzales struck out one and allowed four hits and two runs in 5.2 innings of work to pick up his second win in three starts to begin the season, while his battery mate Cade Spurlin collected two of DSU’s seven hits in the game.

In the seven-inning nightcap, junior righthander Preston Hannay baffled the Yellowjackets as he faced just two batters over the minimum through five shutout innings. Meanwhile, the Trailblazers gave him all the offense he needed to that point in the fourth inning when Pritchard tripled home Engel, who doubled to lead off the frame. Pritchard would score DSU’s second run one batter later on an Alec Flemetakis single.

Hannay worked out of two-out trouble in the sixth, then retired the first two Yellowjackets he faced in the seventh. However, MSUB strung together consecutive two-out hits, which halted Hannay’s bid for the complete game.

Bonner then came on and gave up a sharp single that loaded the bases, but the junior closer bore down and struck out Setian on three pitches to end the game.

Flemetakis accounted for three of the Blazers’ six hits in the nightcap, while Hannay scattered four hits and fanned four to pick up his first win of the year.

Dixie State will go for a series sweep as the two teams meet for the series finale Sunday at 12 p.m. MST at Bruce Hurst Field.