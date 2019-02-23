POCATELLO — Weber State women's basketball started out strong but fell off in the second half as Idaho State came away with an 84-57 victory over the Wildcats.

The first quarter was slow for both teams. After the first five minutes the score was just 7-6 in favor of the Wildcats. At the end of the quarter, WSU trailed just 12-11.

Early in the second quarter the Bengals went on a 9-0 run and pushed to a 15-3 run. Going into halftime WSU trailed 34-22.

Weber State had a big lag in the third quarter and the Wildcats had their best quarter in the fourth by putting up 20 points while Idaho State only put up 21. However, ISU kept pushing to take the 84-57 victory over the Wildcats.

Weber State was led by Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman who had an impressive 27 points on the day. Kori Pentzer was the only other Wildcat to hit double figures as she added 10 to the Wildcats totals.

Weber State shot 32 percent from the field, 30 percent from the three and 83 percent from the free throw line. Idaho State shot 55 percent from the field, 55 percent from the free throw line and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Weber State now drops to 5-22 overall on the season and 2-15 in Big Sky play. The Wildcats are on a five game losing streak.

WSU has just one game next week as they take on Northern Colorado at home on Saturday, March 2 at high noon where Weber State will honor the two seniors on this year's squad in Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman and Emily Drake.