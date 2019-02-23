SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster's chances for a conference championship took a slight blow with a loss to Colorado Christian on Friday.

The Griffins (19-5, 17-3 RMAC) shot 48.1 percent on the night with 6 of 18 3-pointers and 9 of 11 from the charity stripe. The Cougars (11-9, 13-13 RMAC) outshot Westminster, making 50 percent from the field, 10-19 from three and 12-15 from the free-throw line.

Westminster held its largest lead, six points, four minutes into the game. CCU finished the first quarter in the lead after three lead changes.

The Griffins trailed throughout the second and third quarters. With 5:40 left in the fourth quarter, Denise Gonzalez, Hunter Krebs and Sicilee Williams scored for a 6-0 run to regain the lead, 57-56.

Westminster regained possession with a defensive rebound on the next possession and transitioned up the court with a chance to extend its lead. A steal at mid-court by CCU's Madison Price led to a quick layup and the final lead change of the night with the Cougars defeating the Griffins, 76-65.

Kaylee Carlsen scored 10 first-half points on her way to 14 points to lead the team. Olivia Elliss and Krebs were next on the team with 12 points.

Elliss and Gonzalez both grabbed seven rebounds to lead the team. Kaitlin Toluono, Williams and Carlsen each grabbed three rebounds.

The Griffins return to action Saturday night against Regis University.