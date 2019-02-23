SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster's men's basketball (10-14, 8-12 RMAC) defeated the Colorado Christian Cougars Friday (6-20, 4-16 RMAC).

Alec Monson and Jake Connor both hit threes to open the scoring and gave Westminster a six-point lead. The Griffins led the entire game and cruised to a convincing 71-54 win.

Jacob McCord scored 12 first-half points to lead the Griffins to a seven-point lead at halftime. The Griffins were near perfect from the free-throw line, making 9 of 11, while the Cougars had no attempts from the charity stripe.

The Griffins continued their dominance and control over the game through the second half. The Griffins made a 13-3 run and held their largest lead, 21 points, with 7:11 left in the game. The Griffins cruised to a 17-point win.

McCord scored 12 in the first and nine in the second to lead the Griffins with 21 points. Brandon Warr recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jai Jai Ely didn't miss a shot in the second half to finish third on the team with 10 points.

Westminster finishes the weekend at home against Regis on Saturday night.