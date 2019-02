SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Stallions are off and running.

After falling in their first two contests in the new Alliance of American Football on the road, the Stallions found victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium, defeating the Arizona Hotshots 23-15.

Salt Lake fell to this same Arizona team 38-22 nearly two weeks ago in the AAF's opening weekend, but the Stallions' defense has improved over the past two weeks.

This story will be updated.