PLEASANT GROVE — A teacher at a Pleasant Grove school for autistic children has been charged with texting nude photos of herself to one of her students.

Brooke Armijo, 38, of Draper, is charged with four counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor by an adult, a third-degree felony, according to documents filed in 4th District Court.

Armijo, a teacher at Spectrum Academy, 867 S. 800 West, sent nude pictures of herself and an explicit video to a 17-year-old student, which he received and viewed between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, according to the charges.

"Spectrum Academy staff, upon learning of the allegations against Ms. Armijo, immediately notified law enforcement of the information the staff members had received and immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave," Brad Nelson, director of Spectrum Academy, said in a prepared statement issued Friday.

"While the school left the matter to law enforcement for further investigation, the teacher has not, at any time since, been allowed to return to the school or have access to students. We can confirm that the teacher is no longer employed by Spectrum."