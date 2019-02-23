OGDEN — One man is dead and another injured after an explosion at a storage unit Saturday afternoon.

A fire broke out at the unit, at 2928 Pennsylvania Ave., at about 12:50 p.m. Ogden firefighters worked to put out the flames and later discovered two men were inside the unit, according to a Facebook post from Ogden police.

One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other died at the scene from his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police said they don't believe it is suspicious.