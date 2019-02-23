1 of 6
Eunnys Zacarias claps and holds her daughter, Zoe Torres, 3, as she checks out her teeth in a tiny dental mirror after a cleaning by Alejandra Garcia, a dental hygienist practicing in Provo, left, during the "Give Kids a Smile" program at the University of Utah School of Dentistry in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The University of Utah and partners provided no-cost dental care for 400 children on Saturday as part of the national program started by the American Dental Association.

he University of Utah and partners provided no-cost dental care for 400 children on Saturday as part of the national program started by the American Dental Association. Everyone who participates in the program volunteers their time to help provide care to kids who otherwise would not have access.

