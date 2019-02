HEBER — The 1A boys basketball tournament starts Saturday with play-in games at Rocky Mountain Middle School.

Watch the whole tournament here.

Saturday's play-in games





Stream includes girls play-in games

Monument Valley at Piute, 11:30 a.m.

Tabiona at West Ridge Academy, 1 p.m.

Whitehorse at Dugway , 2:30 p.m.

Telos at Diamond Ranch , 4 p.m.

Intermountain Christian at Water Canyon , 5:30 p.m.